DIPP to identify 50 sectors to move towards organised development: Piyush Goyal

In an address to industry leaders, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has asked the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to list 50 sectors to carry out their organised development.

(DIPP has now been renamed to DPIIT - Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)

He said the government will focus on these sectors irrespective of their scale, adding that it is the small sectors that require more support. He cited the manufacture of electric vehicles and LEDs as examples of where the government has given a boost in the past.

He also mentioned that the Department of Commerce has identified $50 billion worth of opportunities for exports where India could benefit from the current geopolitical situation, hinting towards the current trade war between US and China.

"Companies worldwide have now started looking at other alternatives. India can be the alternative destination," he said.

While discussing this with industry players, Goyal said the main issues are of capacity and quality. He urged industry members to focus on the quality of manufacturing in order to move towards import substitution.

Addressing the issue of guarantee in exports, he said that the ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation) has been asked to come up with a more robust guarantee. The government aims to develop the ECGC as a credit enhancement agency. This may help solve the issues of credit unavalaibility and export credit.