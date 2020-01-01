DIPAM to look into job reservation in state-run companies after divestment: Report

Various stakeholders have raised concerns over job reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in state-run companies after divestment, Hindustan Times reported.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to look into the matter, the report said. “A PMO reference has been received by DIPAM on the issue of SC/ST reservation in PSUs listed for disinvestment. It is under examination,” an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Around 15 percent of jobs are designated for SCs, 7.5 percent for STs and 27 percent for OBCs in public sector units (PSUs).

The policy does not include PSUs where the government has sold its stake to a private entity, officials told the paper. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) would also come under this category after the planned strategic divestment, officials said.

The legal stance is not yet clear in cases where the government is diluting its stake to below 51 percent, but still retains management control, the report said.

Petronet LNG was cited as an example of a company where the government has a 50 percent stake, but it does not follow the employment reservation policy, an official told the paper.

The government's holding in Petronet LNG is through four companies: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), BPCL and GAIL (India). Its chairman is the petroleum secretary.

In March last year, a parliamentary panel asked the government to “introduce Reservation Policy for SCs and STs in all joint ventures like Petronet LNG in order to ensure adequate representation of SCs and STs.”