Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dineout expects 70% recovery in restaurant dine-ins this festive season

Dineout, a reservation and restaurant tech platform, has recovered 60 percent of its business compared to pre-COVID times.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the F&B industry like never before in the history of mankind. Restaurants are struggling to get back to their feet by gradually adapting to the new normal. As the lockdown is lifted in most of the Indian cities, restaurants are welcoming people for dine-in services.

Dineout, a reservation and restaurant tech platform, has recovered 60 percent of its business compared to pre-COVID times and expects to touch 100 percent recovery by the end of this year.

“We have recovered 60 percent of our pre-COVID business numbers and expect to reach 100 percent by the end of this year," said Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout.

The use of digital payments via Dineout pay at partnered restaurants has also increased to 80 percent as more and more users are opting for digital means for settling the bill.

Delhi, Bangalore and Ahmedabad are moving quickly towards normality with a 70 percent recovery rate projected to be achieved in this festive quarter, followed by Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Hyderabad with a 55 percent recovery rate.

Mumbai and Pune that opened from October 5 have seen an increase in dine count.

He also said that restaurants are promoting QR Code-driven digital menus as well as digital payments to minimise contact at the outlets.

As per Dineout partner data, 65 percent partner restaurants have already switched to QR code-based digital menus in the last three months. Mobile ordering is expected to grow further as more consumers view mobile ordering as a safer and convenient option.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 02:13 pm

