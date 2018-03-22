App
Mar 22, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 677 cr highway project from NHAI in Uttar Pradesh

"The company has received Letter of Award by the NHAI for a new EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project under NHDP-lVB for Lalganj -Hanumanha Section of NH-7 (Pkg-3) in Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.

Representative image

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon today said it has won a Rs 677 crore award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh.

"The company has received Letter of Award by the NHAI for a new EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project under NHDP-lVB for Lalganj -Hanumanha Section of NH-7 (Pkg-3) in Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.

