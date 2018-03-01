App
Feb 28, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 2,013 cr project from NHAI in Andhra Pradesh

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon today said that NHAI has declared it as the lowest bidder for a Rs 2,013 crore highway project in Andhra Pradesh to be done under hybrid annuity mode.

"The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new hybrid annuity project in Andhra Pradesh," Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) said in BSE regulatory.

The project pertains to six-laning of Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH 5 (new NH 16) from Km 681 to km 731.78 km under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode.

DBL said it had bid for Rs 2,013 crore.

The construction period for the 50.8 km project is 30 months.

