Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 2,013-cr highway project from NHAI in Andhra Pradesh

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon today said it has bagged a Rs 2,013-crore contract for a road project in Andhra Pradesh from NHAI.

"The company has incorporated a new SPV named as 'DBL Anandapuram Anakapalli Highways PRMTE Ltd" for six laning of Arandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-5 (new NH-16)," the company said in a a BSE filing.

The 50.8 km stretch in Andhra Pradesh will be undertaken on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, it said.