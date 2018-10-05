App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon receives orders worth Rs 476.02 cr for Bhopal, Indore Metro Rail project

"DBL has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project, phase-I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore and Rs 228.96 crore, respectively, by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co. Ltd, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (MP)," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon (DBL) Friday said it has won orders worth Rs 476.02 crore for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project.

"DBL has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project, phase-I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore and Rs 228.96 crore, respectively, by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co. Ltd, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (MP)," the company said in a BSE filing.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #Dilip Buildcon #Indore Metro Rail project

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.