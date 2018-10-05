Dilip Buildcon receives orders worth Rs 476.02 cr for Bhopal, Indore Metro Rail project

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon (DBL) Friday said it has won orders worth Rs 476.02 crore for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project.

"DBL has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project, phase-I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore and Rs 228.96 crore, respectively, by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co. Ltd, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (MP)," the company said in a BSE filing.