App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 200 crore through NCDs

Dilip Buildcon said it has raised Rs 200 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

PTI
Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are investments for all seasons for most in India. Investors love to park their money in these avenues, given that FDs are safe and returns are certain. During this crucial COVID-19 times, here are 10 banks that are providing best interest rates on tax saving FDs.
Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are investments for all seasons for most in India. Investors love to park their money in these avenues, given that FDs are safe and returns are certain. During this crucial COVID-19 times, here are 10 banks that are providing best interest rates on tax saving FDs.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dilip Buildcon said it has raised Rs 200 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The debenture Committee of Directors of the Company has today allotted 2,000 rated, senior, secured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000/- at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore ln dematerialized form," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The allotment has been made to identified investors on private placement basis, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #Dilip Buildcon #NCD

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.