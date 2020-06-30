Dilip Buildcon raises Rs 200 crore through NCDs

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are investments for all seasons for most in India. Investors love to park their money in these avenues, given that FDs are safe and returns are certain. During this crucial COVID-19 times, here are 10 banks that are providing best interest rates on tax saving FDs.

Dilip Buildcon said it has raised Rs 200 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The debenture Committee of Directors of the Company has today allotted 2,000 rated, senior, secured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, rupee denominated face value of Rs 10,00,000/- at par aggregating to Rs 200 crore ln dematerialized form," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The allotment has been made to identified investors on private placement basis, it said.