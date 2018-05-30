App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon Q4 net profit up 11% to Rs 217 cr

Highways sector player Dilip Buildcon today reported a 11.01 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 217.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 196.1 crore for the year-ago quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highways sector player Dilip Buildcon today reported a 11.01 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 217.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 196.1 crore for the year-ago quarter.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,562 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,753.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses also rose to Rs 2,283.8 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,563 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 917.60 apiece on the BSE, down 12.87 percent from their previous close.
First Published on May 30, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.