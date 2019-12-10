App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 10:43 AM IST

Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Rs 826cr Delhi Metro project

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has been declared the lower bidder by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Rs 825.62 crore project.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has been declared the lower bidder by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Rs 825.62 crore project.

"Dilip Buildcon Limited through JV has been declared L-1 bidder for the project 'part design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding lines, viaduct for connection to Mukundpur depot and four elevated stations, Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS and partly integrated and partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on G T Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd," the company said in a BSE filing.

The completion period of the 7.4-km work is 30 months, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 382.60 apiece in morning trade.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 10:38 am

