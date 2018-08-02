Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Rs 717-cr mining project in Madhya Pradesh

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a Rs 717.45 crore mining project in Madhya Pradesh.

DBL has been declared lowest bidder for a new overburden removal contract mining project valued at Rs 717.45 crore (excluding GST) by the Northern Coalfield Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The stock was trading 7.07 percent higher at Rs 849.15 on BSE.