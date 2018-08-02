App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Rs 717-cr mining project in Madhya Pradesh

DBL has been declared lowest bidder for a new overburden removal contract mining project valued at Rs 717.45 crore (excluding GST) by the Northern Coalfield Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a Rs 717.45 crore mining project in Madhya Pradesh.

DBL has been declared lowest bidder for a new overburden removal contract mining project valued at Rs 717.45 crore (excluding GST) by the Northern Coalfield Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The stock was trading 7.07 percent higher at Rs 849.15 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 10:58 am

tags #Business #Companies #Dilip Buildcon #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.