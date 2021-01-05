MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project worth Rs 882 crore

"The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for a new HAM (hybrid annuity mode) project named as Dhrol Bhadra Highways as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat.

"The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for a new HAM (hybrid annuity mode) project named as Dhrol Bhadra Highways as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The product is for four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A and Bhadra Patiya-Pipaliya Section of NH151A in Gujarat through public private partnership on design, build, operate and transfer (the DBOT annuity or hybrid annuity) basis.

In November 2019, the government approved the HAM for building National Highways to speed up the construction of roads in the country.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 0.37 percent lower at Rs 393.80 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.