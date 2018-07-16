Dilip Buildcon executes concession pact with NHAI for Karnataka road project

Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) today announced that its wholly-owned arm has executed a concession pact with the National Highway Authority of India for a road project in Karnataka.

"DBL Bellary Byrapura Highways Pvt Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon Ltd has executed the concession agreement with National Highways Authority of India...on July 16, 2018," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project entails four-laning of a highway project in Karnataka on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the filing said.

"NHAI's bid project cost is Rs 1027.62 crore" and "DBL bid project cost is Rs 1,313.90 crore," the filing said.

The construction period of the project is two years, the filing said, adding that the operation period of the project is 15 years from commercial operations date (COD).

Dilip Buildcon Limited is a private sector road-focused engineering procurement construction (EPC) firm in the country.