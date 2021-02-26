Dilip Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for road projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

live bse live

Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for four-laning of a stretch of national highway in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)... in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company informed exchanges that the two tenders are for four-laning of Viluppuram Puducherry section of NH 45A (New NH 332) and Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam section of NH-45A under Bharatmala Pariyojana phase I in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The bid project cost of the two tenders is Rs 2,241 crore.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 292.20 apiece on BSE.