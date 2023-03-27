Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for Rs 780-crore NHAI project in Andhra Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 780 crore in Andhra Pradesh, as per a regulatory filing made by the infrastructure company on March 27.

The project involves the development of a six-lane greenfield highway on a 16-km stretch from Audireddipalle to Mallapalle on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor, which is being built under the Bharatmala - Pariyojana Phase-1.

The tender for the project was floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the hybrid annuity mode.

The deadline for the project's completion is 24 months, and the operation period will stretch for 15 months from the date of completion.

The announcement by Dilip Buildcon comes a month after it bagged a Rs 1,947-crore order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the construction and maintenance related to a water supply scheme in the state's Rewa district. Dilip Buildcon has secured orders worth at least Rs 3,300 crore in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. In the last nine months of FY23, the company has already received orders worth Rs 10,100 crore and is targeting an order inflow of Rs 13,000-14,000 crore for the entire year.

Global economy faces 'lost decade', says World Bank Dilip Buildcon has maintained revenue guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for FY23, and expects an 8-9 percent YoY revenue increase in Q4, with a 10-15 percent revenue growth forecast for FY24. It revised its operating margin guidance for FY23 to 11 percent from 12 percent, which implies an operating margin of 14 percent for Q4 FY23 based on the revised guidance. The company's shares closed at Rs 175.25 on the BSE in the trading session on March 27, which was 4.42 percent lower than the previous day's close.

