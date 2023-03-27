 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for Rs 780-crore NHAI project in Andhra Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

The project involves the development of a six-lane greenfield highway on a 16-km stretch on the Bengaluru-Vijaywada economic corridor

The deadline for the project's completion is 24 months. (Representative image: Reuters)

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 780 crore in Andhra Pradesh, as per a regulatory filing made by the infrastructure company on March 27.

The project involves the development of a six-lane greenfield highway on a 16-km stretch from Audireddipalle to Mallapalle on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor, which is being built under the Bharatmala - Pariyojana Phase-1.

The tender for the project was floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the hybrid annuity mode.

The deadline for the project's completion is 24 months, and the operation period will stretch for 15 months from the date of completion.