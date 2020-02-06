App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 861cr road project in Chhattisgarh

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 860.50 crore in Chhattisgarh.

"The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The project, having a length of 39.30 km, is to be completed in two years, it said.

The project entails four-laning of Pathrapali-Kathghora "Pkg-II of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 new NH-130 in the state of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode" by the National Highways Authority of India, the company said.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.83 percent higher at Rs 390 apiece in the morning session on BSE.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Business #Chhattisgarh #Companies #Dilip Buildcon #road project

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.