Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 861cr road project in Chhattisgarh

"The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 860.50 crore in Chhattisgarh.
The project, having a length of 39.30 km, is to be completed in two years, it said.
The project entails four-laning of Pathrapali-Kathghora "Pkg-II of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 new NH-130 in the state of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode" by the National Highways Authority of India, the company said.