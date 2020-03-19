App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 860cr road project in Chhattisgarh from NHAI

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on March 18, 2020 from the NHAI for new Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on March 19 said it has bagged a Rs 860.50 crore road project in Chhattisgarh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In a regulatory filing the company said it has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for the said road project in Chhattisgarh.

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on March 18, 2020 from the NHAI for new Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the filing said.

The project envisages four-laning "with paved shoulder configuration of Pathrapali-Kathghora...of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111...in the State of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on hybrid annuity mode by NHAI, the filing said.

Close
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 248.20 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, down 4.94 percent from the previous close.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Dilip Buildcon #India #NHAI

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.