Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 770 crore road project from NHAI

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 770.04 crore in Uttar Pradesh from NHAI.

"The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in Uttar Pradesh," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The project is for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane to four-lane of national highway stretch Dagamagpur-Lalganj section of NH-7, it said.

The project completion period is 30 months.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 0.92 per cent higher at Rs 1,014 apiece on the BSE.