Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 702-crore Surat metro phase-1 project

Moneycontrol Research
Oct 15, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

The project involves the construction of an 8.702-km elevated metro line with seven stations from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End, the company has said

Dilip Buildcon Limited on October 15 received a letter of acceptance from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for a Rs 702.02-crore Surat Metro Rail Project Phase 1, the highway builder told exchanges on October 15.

The project includes the construction of an 8.702-km elevated metro line with seven stations from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End under Corridor 2 and has to be completed in 26 months, it said.

The Surat Metro Rail project is 40.35-km long and comprises two corridors. The length of the first corridor Sarthana to Dream City line— is 21.61 km, of which 6.47 km would be underground and the rest elevated.

