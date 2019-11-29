App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362cr road project in Uttar Pradesh

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LoA)...from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for EPC project in the state," Dilip Buildcon said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,362.06 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LoA)...from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for EPC project in the state," Dilip Buildcon said in a filing to BSE.

The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway Project (Package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail Access Controlled (Greenfield) Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis.

Close

The project which is 45.28 km in length is to be completed in three years, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 415.60, up 4.91 percent on BSE in morning trade.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #Dilip Buildon #road project #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.