Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,004 cr road project from NHAI

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it had bagged a road project worth Rs 1,004 crore in Madhya Pradesh from NHAI.
"DBL has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 1,004 crore in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.
The project is for construction of road tunnel, viaduct and churhat bypass of RewaSidhi section of NH-75E from chainage 33.2 to chainage 55.4 as cement concrete pavement configuration in Madhya Pradesh.