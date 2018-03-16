App
Mar 16, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,004 cr road project from NHAI

"DBL has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 1,004 crore in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it had bagged a road project worth Rs 1,004 crore in Madhya Pradesh from NHAI.

"DBL has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 1,004 crore in Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.

The project is for construction of road tunnel, viaduct and churhat bypass of RewaSidhi section of NH-75E from chainage 33.2 to chainage 55.4 as cement concrete pavement configuration in Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 974.45 apiece on BSE.

