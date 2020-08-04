172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dilip-buildcon-bags-road-project-worth-rs-1140-50-crore-in-telangana-5642841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana

"The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Telangana," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana.

The company informed exchanges that the project is worth Rs 1,140.50 crore.

The project, having a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years, it said.

The project entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 292.20 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 11:45 am

