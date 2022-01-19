MARKET NEWS

Dileep Sanghani elected as IFFCO chairman

The elected board of directors of IFFCO unanimously elected Dileep Sanghani as the 17th chairman of the Cooperative.

PTI
January 19, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
IFFCO. (PC-Shutterstock)

Dileep Sanghani has been elected as chairman of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO). The election was held on Wednesday, IFFCO said in a statement.

These elections were held due to the demise of incumbent Chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai earlier on October 11, 2021. The elected board of directors of IFFCO unanimously elected Dileep Sanghani as the 17th chairman of the Cooperative.

ALSO READ: IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance appoints HO Suri as MD and CEO

He was earlier serving as the IFFCO vice-chairman. Sanghani was elected as the vice-chairman of IFFCO in the year 2019. After getting elected, Sanghani said the IFFCO was committed to farmers and cooperatives and will continue to work for the farmers on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar se Samridhi'.

IFFCO Managing Director Awasthi said, "We continue to perform in sync with our Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Krishi and Atmanirbhar Bharat to fulfil the dream of doubling farmers' income." Dileep Bhai Sanghani is a senior co-operator from Gujarat and he is also the chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. (GUJCOMASOL), a post he has held since 2017.

He is a former minister of Agriculture, Co-operation Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cow-Breeding, Prison, Excise Law & Justice, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs in the Cabinet of the Gujrat government. In 2021, Sanghani was elected to the position of the President of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), the apex body of the Cooperatives in India.

IFFCO is one of the major fertiliser companies in the country. It has also introduced Nano Urea in the country in liquid form.
Tags: #Dileep Sanghani #IFFCO
first published: Jan 19, 2022 04:04 pm

