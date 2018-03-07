Digital transactions decline in February, but UPI reaches record high

After peaking in January 2018, digital transactions declined in terms of both volume and value in February, data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. However, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the instant transfer of funds between two bank accounts on a mobile platform, grew exponentially.

According to the data, the last month recorded total digital transactions of Rs 115.49 trillion, which is 12.49 percent lower than Rs 131.98 trillion as compared to January. The volume of transactions also declined to 1.09 billion from 1.12 billion recorded the previous month.

Following demonetisation, digital transactions in the country were the highest in January 2018.

The transactions included payments via debit and credit cards at point of sale, which declined to 247.1 million in February from 271.1 million in the previous month. This lead to reduction in the value of transaction to Rs 465.9 billion in the month from Rs 521.9 billion in the previous month.

The downtrend was seen in transactions conducted via mobile banking as well. Its volume reduced to 102.5 million in February as against 106.3 million. However, volumes grew with total transactions worth Rs 945 billion being recorded in the month, which was higher than Rs 928.7 billion recorded in January.

Transactions through UPI continued an uptrend, clocking 171.2 million transactions in February, which is an all-time high. The value of transactions also raised to Rs 191 billion, higher than ever.