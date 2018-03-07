App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 07, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital transactions decline in February, but UPI reaches record high

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the instant transfer of funds between two bank accounts on a mobile platform, recorded the highest number of transactions since its introduction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After peaking in January 2018, digital transactions declined in terms of both volume and value in February, data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. However, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the instant transfer of funds between two bank accounts on a mobile platform, grew exponentially.

According to the data, the last month recorded total digital transactions of Rs 115.49 trillion, which is 12.49 percent lower than Rs 131.98 trillion as compared to January. The volume of transactions also declined to 1.09 billion from 1.12 billion recorded the previous month.

Following demonetisation, digital transactions in the country were the highest in January 2018.

The transactions included payments via debit and credit cards at point of sale, which declined to 247.1 million in February from 271.1 million in the previous month. This lead to reduction in the value of transaction to Rs 465.9 billion in the month from Rs 521.9 billion in the previous month.

related news

The downtrend was seen in transactions conducted via mobile banking as well. Its volume reduced to 102.5 million in February as against 106.3 million. However, volumes grew with total transactions worth Rs 945 billion being recorded in the month, which was higher than Rs 928.7 billion recorded in January.

Transactions through UPI continued an uptrend, clocking 171.2 million transactions in February, which is an all-time high. The value of transactions also raised to Rs 191 billion, higher than ever.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC