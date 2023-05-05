Digital to claim biggest share of ad spends as gaming, influencer marketing gather steam

Identifying what makes an advertisement effective is easier than creating one.

After taking on the television, digital is on course on to claim the lion's share in Indian advertising spends.

Television, which used to have the largest pie in ad spends earlier, now has a 30 percent slice of the pie, as against digital, which grew its share to 48 percent in 2022 from 32 percent in 2019.

Digital's share of the kitty is expected to reach 54 percent by 2025 on the back of an increasing focus on Tier-II and Tier-III markets and more brands spending on influencer marketing and gaming.

According to a FICCI-EY 2023 report on media and entertainment, the volume of digital media consumption in India is second only to China with 780 million internet users and an average of around 7.3 hours per day spent on smartphones. It is expected that digital video consumption will grow in Tier-II and III towns and over 50 percent of digital advertising spends for sectors like FMCG, auto and BFSI are expected on online video, e-commerce platforms and social media in these markets.

Another segment within digital is influencer marketing, which is expected to add to digital's growth. It is expected that influencer marketing will grow from Rs 1,275 crore to Rs 2,457 crore in 2025.

"Today, 96 percent of internet users between 16 years and 64 years in India watch video content every week and 30.6 percent of internet users watch influencer videos and vlogs every week. Several start-ups and D2C brands have grown to multi-million-dollar brands on the back of social and influencer marketing, particularly in categories like beauty and personal care, fashion, health and lifestyle, among others which have

adopted an 'always-on' influencer marketing strategy," the report noted.

Online gaming is another segment that is attracting brands actively. Brands are expected to be part of over 400 million phone users who play games in India. Online gaming generates Rs 1,100 crore in digital advertising revenues. "We can expect more integration between brands and games, which can take advertising up to Rs 2,000 crore by 2025," the report said.

Digital ad spend by small and medium enterprises (SME) is estimated to double from around Rs 18,000 crore in 2022 to over Rs 36,000 crore in the next five years.

Overall, advertising in India grew 19 percent and crossed Rs 1 lakh crore

for the first time in 2022 and advertising is estimated to grow a further 12 percent in 2023 on the back of strong growth in digital.