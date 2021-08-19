Digital solutions for challenges across different sectors

Imagining life without digitization has become near impossible in today’s world. The increase in internet usage and the plummeting costs of technologies has revolutionized both industry and society, providing unparalleled opportunities for value creation. The digital economy today is set to become the most important engine of innovation, economic growth, and competitiveness in the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further made businesses adopt digital solutions to continue functioning. The advent of the internet, and technologies such as IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, etc., has transformed almost every sector viz., education, medicine, manufacturing, auto, business, banking, economics, agriculture, etc. NTT DATA Business Solutions, being well aware of the role digital and ICT solutions play in transforming businesses, works to help organizations achieve sustained gains in corporate value by designing, implementing, managing, and enhancing SAP solutions. SAP also offers an integrated solution for the end-to-end process for subscription based models, thereby allowing the flexible creation and maintenance of digital products and services.

SAP Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has to manage everything from drug development, clinical trials, pricing, and quality assessment to pharma supply chains. The management of data generated throughout the supply chain process via payment processing, inventory activity, production, clinical trials, quality assessment, customer orders, shipments, invoices, equipment maintenance, investments, taxes, etc., thus, becomes crucial for them. Dedicated SAP business solutions such as SAP S/4 HANA and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) help pharma companies meet their specific needs such as bulk storage, shelf life monitoring, replenishment and batch control, product development, central and local purchasing, quality compliance, etc. RPA is a form of software used to automate repetitive, rule-based tasks, thereby bringing speed, accuracy, and efficiency to businesses. Companies can also get real-time access to data via analytical dashboards and reports which would improve efficiency and enable better decision making.

SAP Solutions in the Automotive Industry

The evolution of digital technologies has also brought about a tremendous change in the business patterns of automotive industries. NTT DATA Business Solutions’ SAP S/4 HANA, the next generation ERP software suite, is designed to help automotive companies in digitizing their supply chain, personalizing products, engaging skilled workforce, reducing turn-around time, establishing enterprise connectivity, managing product compliance and improving business solutions. In addition, SAP S/4 HANA lets users track digital components and manufacture machine components and spare parts. It also helps gain more visibility in supply chain management via an automated network.

SAP Solutions in Manufacturing Companies

Advanced SAP tools such as SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights and SAP Manufacturing Execution provide holistic analytics across all productions to get customized KPIs and improve performance. NTT DATA Business Solutions’ long term partnership and value addition has enabled the transformation of a leading player in the manufacturing sector specializing in precision machining by helping them in sustainability solutions, market forecasting, cloud adoption and decision making. Consumer products and wholesale distribution industries faced with the challenges of rapid expansion, data overload, and manual dependencies have also adopted the SAP S/4 HANA solutions to move towards technology driven operations management. The integration of manufacturing, stocks, sales, and finances has enabled businesses to have a centralised control over their entire supply chain. Along similar lines, the largest manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, looking for a robust business platform, scalability, and transition from standard products and services to outcome-based business models have taken to Fiori and SAP S/4 HANA solutions.

NTT Data Business Solutions’ Qualified Partner Packages

Not just operations, SAP solutions by NTT DATA Business Solutions can also be used for people-centric challenges such as in HR and recruitment. The it People&Perform package leverages a rapid implementation approach for SAP SuccessFactor Human Capital Management Solutions to address the most critical HR and Employee Performance evaluation needs. A leading automotive company in India, after having explored all in-house solutions for employee management and still not finding the right fit, adopted SAP SuccessFactors. SAP SuccessFactors is an integrated, cloud-based HR solution that provides all necessary tools and the best-of-breed technology for bringing out the true potential of all employees. The implementation of tools such as Employee Central, Performance and Goals Management, and Compensation, helped the company overcome their HR challenges. The company now uses Performance Management for all organizational restructuring and important decision making needs. The flexibility, user-friendliness and cost-effectiveness of SAP SF solutions have also led to their usage in leading construction machinery manufacturing companies for their HR administration needs.

The rapidly changing business environment and need to stay relevant and competitive requires organizations to constantly adapt and evolve their plans and processes. The partner package, it.intelligent enterprise (IE) suite powered by ‘RISE with SAP’, is a one-stop solution that enables the rapid transformation of data into intelligent insights. IE simplifies, accelerates and delivers continuous innovation enabling process automation and optimal UX. Digital solutions powered by RISE with SAP enables companies to drive transformation with the embedded integration of end-to-end processes. Every part of the business – employees, customers, products, spend, finance, and IT – can be managed, thereby helping companies realize the true power of supplier networks and customer experience.

Not only product based companies but service and social impact oriented organizations working in the environment and resource management domains have also benefited from the SAP solutions package. The collaborative and partnership driven approach of NTT DATA Business Solutions, combined with an expert team that believes in efficiency, time to value and user-driven solutions, has helped firms move from manual operations to on-the-go solutions that save precious time and allow user mobility. In addition, firms can now make more informed and insightful decisions with the help of data analytics and management. Thus, NTT DATA Business Solutions with its proven onsite, offsite and offshore methodologies and execution processes, has established itself as a go-to choice for all SAP implementation and digital transformation needs.