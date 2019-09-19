Digital SMBs biggest job creators, to add 70 million jobs in next five years

With addition of over 70 million jobs by 2024, digital small and medium businesses (SMBs) are the next big job creators in the country and could be an answer to India’ employment issue, says a report.

Digital SMBs are businesses that use at least one form of connectivity and communication device such as a smartphone and internet to run business. Apart from SMBs in traditional sector such as retail, these will also include drivers and delivery boys who use app for earning.

The report, Digital SMBs: Key Pillar of India’s Economy’ by Zinnov, a consulting firm, reveals that digital SMBs employed close to 180 million in 2019 across 75 million SMBs.

By 2024, this 75 million digital SMB base will increase to 105 million, the report points out. According to Mohit Gupta, Engagement Lead, Zinnov, who also worked on the report, said, “These 105 million SMBs will create about 250 million jobs. On top of that there will be an additional job creation of four million.”

The four million jobs will come from digitisation opportunities, he added.

India is going through a 45-year high unemployment crisis and job losses in sectors such as automotives and FMCG. According to reports, a drop in demand for Parle-G biscuits could result in layoffs for 10,000 people. The automobile industry has seen about two lakh job cuts in just few months. Other sectors are not faring any better either with pink slips surfacing in almost all sectors.

That is why these SMBs could solve the part of the problem.

If you exclude agriculture, the largest employer in the country, SMBs accounts for about 35 percent of the total employment provided and 40 percent of GDP.

Of these SMBs, close to 70 percent of them use at least one technological application or other. The report states that, by 2024, 90 percent of the SMBs will use at least one of the digital platforms.

As more and more SMBs adopt technology, opportunities in this space is huge. The reports reveals that digital opportunity offered by the SMBs is about $30 billion in 2019. However, currently only $15-17 billion are tapped. Further, this digital opportunity will reach $50 billion by 2024.

There are huge room for growth in this space and tech giants and startups are beginning to realise that. Microsoft has a huge focus on helping SMBs migrate to cloud and has a separate team working on this.

Startups such as Uber and Zomato employ thousands of drivers and delivery boys who use their app for earning money. Meesho is a Facebook-backed platform where people can resell products through social media channels. There are several housewives and content creators that use these apps to earn their daily bread.

The startup and traditional SMB space need more people who can help them migrate and also be a part of their network as partners and content creators.

