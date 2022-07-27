Digital payments record 29% annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data

Digital payments across the country registered a growth of nearly 29 percent in a year through March 2022, as per the RBI's latest index that measures the adoption of online transactions. The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 349.3 in March 2022 against 304.06 in September 2021 and 270.59 percent in March 2021.

"The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth, representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years," the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank had announced the construction of a composite Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) in March 2018 as a base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The RBI-DPI comprises 5 broad parameters that enable the measurement of the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different periods.

These parameters are Payment Enablers (weight 25 percent); Payment Infrastructure Demand-side factors (10 percent); Payment Infrastructure Supply-side factors (15 percent); Payment Performance (45 percent); and Consumer Centricity (5 percent). The index is published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of four months.