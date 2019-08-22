Digital payments firms, FinMin officials discuss zero MDR impact: Report

Senior executives from the digital payments industry met finance ministry officials in New Delhi last week to discuss charges on digital payments, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The government announced its plan to do away with merchant discount rate (MDR) during the Budget presentation on July 5.

"If government wants to grow digital payments acceptance, then making MDR zero is not the solution, a lower controlled MDR along with added tax benefits to merchants will go a long way in growing acceptance in India," said Vishwas Patel, chairman, Payments Council of India told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Other issues such as job losses and loss of tax revenue were also discussed, sources told the publication.

Several lakh people directly and indirectly employed in the industry might lose their jobs, industry representatives told the paper.

"Five representatives from the payments industry met finance ministry officials and made presentations on the challenges industry will face if charges on debit card payments are removed," a source told The Economic Times.

"We have estimated a Rs 2,000 crore loss of GST to the government because of withdrawal of MDR (merchant discount rate)," the source added.

The industry has, over the past two to three years, spent Rs 2,000 crore to promote digital payments and Rs 1,000 crore capex annually, senior executives said during the presentation.