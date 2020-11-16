Digital news outlets need to comply with FDI conditions, says govt

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked digital news outlets to comply with conditions that make them eligible for 26 percent foreign direct investment (FDI).

The move is based on what was approved by the Union Cabinet last year. As per a statement issued by the ministry, to enable eligible entities to comply with the government decision, they are required to take certain steps.

This includes, intimating the government within the next month on the following:

Details of shareholding pattern, names of directors and promoters, confirmation with regard to compliance with pricing, documentation and reporting requirements under the FDI policy, and Foreign Exchange Management Rules, PAN, latest profit and loss balance sheets along with auditor report.

Those entities which at present have an equity structure with foreign investment exceeding 26 percent, would also have to provide similar details to the ministry within a month from now, the statement said.

"Any entity which seeks to bring fresh foreign investment into the country has to seek prior approval from the central government through the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade," the ministry said.

It was only last month that the ministry informed that news aggregators, news agencies which supply information to digital media firms and companies uploading news and current affairs on websites, will have to comply with the 26 percent foreign investment cap.

These companies "would be required to align their FDI to the 26 percent level with the approval of the central government, within one year from the date of issue of this clarification", the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

In August last year, the Union Cabinet approved 26 percent FDI under government route for uploading/streaming of news and current affairs through digital media, on the lines of print media.