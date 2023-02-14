 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital lending to pip traditional way for unsecured loans by 2030: Report

Feb 15, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

The company said it analysed the role of fintech-led digital lending to arrive at the predictions on the unsecured lending front, where lending happens through personal loans and credit cards sans any securities.

Fintechs will fuel digital lending over the next seven years, and take it ahead of traditional lending by 2030 in the unsecured loans category, a credit information company said on Tuesday.

This will be driven by deeper inroads being made in the unsecured small-ticket size segment as well as the secured collateral-based high-ticket size market, the report by Experian India said.

"Traditional lenders have always dominated asset-backed lending. With increased digitisation, this segment may become accessible to fintech lenders, allowing them to capture a sizeable portion of the lending pie," Saikrishnan Srinivasan, managing director at Experian Credit Information Company of India, said.