Digital lending – The future of SME financing

The SME sector is a significant pillar supporting the Indian economy through its contribution to the GDP, job creation, and revenues generated in exports. Despite this, there continues to be a substantial unmet credit demand in this sector.

As per the Economic Survey 2018, the collective figure stands at Rs 25 lakh crore. With public sector banks accounting for less than 50 percent of the total lending for SMEs and the even established private institutions viewing these business as ‘high risk’ establishments, credit flow has been a perpetual roadblock in the growth story of this sector.

Here, the advent of digital lending, supported by advancements in technology is playing a crucial role in bringing about a long overdue change in that narrative.

Digital lending refers to the process of using electronic means and online technology to generate and renew loans. With the maturing of the digital ecosystem and increased adoption of analytics, automation and blockchain, the lending institutions now rely on algorithms and automated processes for seamless loan approvals and disbursals.

Here’s how digital lending can play a key role in transforming the SME landscape in India:

- The ‘line of credit’ offered through digital lending can pave the way for easier access to capital.

- Use of algorithms can make the loan approval process time efficient.

- It has facilitated new metrics for assessing the credit scorecards for SMEs, thereby, simplifying the process of loan approvals.

- It allows for unsecured loans to be offered to SMEs with just minimal documentation and no requirement of any collateral or guarantor.

- With technology reducing the underwriting and operational costs, financial institutions can now offer loans at reduced interest rates.

- The assessment of financial viability is quicker, unbiased and more accurate as digital lending minimises the room for discrepancies or errors.

- It also gives SMEs an opportunity to research their options and choose a lender best-suited to their needs

- Use of technology in the lending process improves the security of these businesses’ data and information shared for the purpose of securing loans

Digital lending is proving to be instrumental in bridging the gap that existed between lending institutions and SMEs in an efficient and effective manner. This could well prove to be a game changer in redefining the financial robustness of SMEs and promoting digitisation of the economy as a whole by promoting easier accessibility to organised funding.