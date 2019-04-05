App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital lending platform Kissht gets corporate agent license to sell insurance

Customers who will avail loan from Kissht Franchisee partners, will get an option to secure loan against any unforeseen uncertainties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Digital lending and EMI payment platform Kissht has received a license to operate as a corporate agent in the insurance sector. The company has tied up with HDFC life, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Go Digit to offer insurance products.

Kissht will also offer product finance and personal loans. As a corporate agent, the entity is allowed to tie with three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurance companies. The company has more than 10,000 retail merchants and more than 3,000 Kissht franchisee across India.

Typically, the corporate agent license is issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and are valid for three years.

Customers who will avail loans from Kissht Franchisee partners will get an option to secure loans against any unforeseen uncertainties.  Some of the insurance products that will be offered are accident coverage, health insurance and critical illness cover to secure them and their family's lives.

The company said that customers who will opt to buy mobile insurance or extended warranty via their retail merchants will also get insurance cover for products financed via Kissht. Under product insurance, customers enjoy protection in case of accidental and/or liquid damage with a pan-India coverage.

Krishnan Vishwanathan CEO and Co-founder, Kissht said, “Insurance is the logical next move for us to help our customers not only achieve quick affordable finance, but also great sense of personal security. The plan, from purchase to claim, will be completely integrated into our online platform, which customers are already familiar with and trust our services.”

 
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:05 pm

