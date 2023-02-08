 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital Lenders meet Meity officials to seek more clarity on app ban directive

Aihik Sur & Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Several industry players also say that the ban is more to do with the platforms that are hosting the app like Google Play and Aptoide.

"These 138 betting and gambling websites and 94 loan apps were engaging in illegal money laundering and were posing threat to financial security of our nation," an official source had said. (Representative image)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) met with several digital lenders in relation to the blocking of their websites and on platforms such as Google Play Store on February 8.

Over the weekend, several domestic online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay were spiked after MeitY banned and blocked 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps that reportedly had Chinese links.

The blocking orders were given under Sec 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000 on an ‘urgent’ and ‘emergency’ basis.

Under Sec 69A of the IT Act, the Central government, represented here by MeitY, or any other specially-authorized officer, can issue blocking orders under specific grounds such as the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and so on.