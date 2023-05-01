 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Digital Competition Law: IAMAI under fire from Indian startups for 'parroting Big Tech views'

Aihik Sur
May 01, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

A few companies and personalities from the Indian startup ecosystem disagree with IAMAI's position, claiming that they support such a law and that Big Tech companies influenced the industry body's opposition.

In a draft document yet to be submitted to the Committee on Digital Competiton Law, industry body IAMAI had criticised the Finance Committee's recommendation to introduce a new law to deal with Big Tech's anti-competitive practices.

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is facing criticism from the Indian startup ecosystem for 'parroting views of Big Tech companies'. This criticism is particularly aimed at a draft submission prepared by IAMAI on whether the country needs a separate law for tackling Big Tech firms' anti-competitive practices.

Moneycontrol reported earlier that the IAMAI, whose members include the Indian arm of Big Tech firms such as Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Meta, and others, argued against the need for a separate Digital Competition Law, claiming that it would harm startups, increase regulatory costs, and so on.

The arguments were made in a draft document that will be submitted to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), a body that was formed to look into the need for a separate law for competition in digital markets.

However, a few companies and personalities from the Indian startup ecosystem disagree with IAMAI's position, claiming that they support such a law and that Big Tech companies influenced the industry body's opposition. Such startups are calling for changes to be made in IAMAI.