Digital 'Bahi Khata': FM Nirmala Sitharaman to deliver Budget 2021 speech from made-in-India tablet

With Digital India's movement getting a big push due to various changes brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to keep up with the trend. Sitharaman has apparently ditched the traditional bahi-khata and is likely to deliver the budget speech using a made-in-India tablet.

Track this LIVE Blog for latest Budget 2021 updates

She was seen carrying a tablet in a red sleeve with the national emblem embossed on it.

Sitharaman, in her first budget in 2019, replaced a leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata'.

Read: Where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 speech live

In the run-up to the Budget Day, Sitharaman promised a Budget like 'never before'. A number of things were done differently this year due to the pandemic, including paperless preparations and no pre-Budget meetings.

In a first since India's Independence, the Budget papers will not be printed. The traditional method of printing the Budget, which involves about 100 people working together for a fortnight, was skipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Members of Parliament (MPs) will get soft copies of the document.

Read: The biggest income tax changes made by Modi government in past Budgets

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.