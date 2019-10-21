App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Differences resolved with US over trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

The two countries slapped higher tariffs on each other's products earlier this year and the US withdrew a key trade concession to India, but have since been trying to work out a limited pact.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on October 21 that the broad contours of a trade deal with the United States have been worked out and suggested there could be an announcement soon.

The two countries slapped higher tariffs on each other's products earlier this year and the US withdrew a key trade concession to India, but have since been trying to work out a limited pact.

Goyal told a business conference that he was hoping to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer soon.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #Business #India

