Differences resolved with US over trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

The two countries slapped higher tariffs on each other's products earlier this year and the US withdrew a key trade concession to India, but have since been trying to work out a limited pact.
India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on October 21 that the broad contours of a trade deal with the United States have been worked out and suggested there could be an announcement soon.
Goyal told a business conference that he was hoping to meet United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer soon.
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:17 pm