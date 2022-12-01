 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diesel sales of Indian state refiners rise on industrial recovery

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Indian state refiners’ daily diesel sales rose 21% in November from the previous month, preliminary sales data showed, indicating a recovery in the country’s industrial and construction activity.

Diesel, which accounts for about four-fifth of India’s refined fuel demand, is mainly used by trucks to transport goods. It is also used by heavy industrial equipment and generator sets for sectors such as quarrying and mining.

State fuel retailers daily sold 244,300 tonnes of diesel in November, a growth of 17.4% from the same month last year, the data showed.

”This year monsoon withdrew in October while last year there were rains in November, so last year’s base was low. Also, mining and industrial activity picks up post-monsoon rains hence diesel demand rose during the month,” an Asian trader said.

Diesel demand from Indian agriculture sector increases in October and November due to harvesting of summer sown crops and planting of winter crops.

India’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in three months in November to 55.7 compared with 55.3 in October, showed the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global.