Diesel prices hit new record high as rupee weakens, petrol prices rise 13 paise

The price of petrol rose by 13 paise to Rs 78.18 per litre in the National Capital Region on August 29, while that of diesel rose by 14 paise to Rs 69.75 per litre, according to information on Indian Oil Corporation's website.

The price of diesel, which hit a record high on August 28, rose further after the rupee weakened against the dollar in the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

The price of petrol in Mumbai is now Rs 85.60 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 74.05 per litre.

However, the price of petrol is not at an all-time high, which was achieved on May 29 when it rose to Rs 78.43 in Delhi and Rs 86.24 in Mumbai.

The issue of higher petrol prices, which was used by the BJP to label the previous UPA government as 'anti aam-aadmi', is now being used by the Congress to attack the incumbent government.

The Congress had said that the current government was "betraying" the trust of the common people and was "miserably failing" after a price hike in April.

The party also made a call to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of the goods and services tax regime.