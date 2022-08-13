English
    Didn't let China intrude into India's territory: Rajnath Singh

    Whatever are the comments and beliefs, India did not let anybody trespass on its territory, he said.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
    (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)

    

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India did not let China enter its territory and appealed to political parties not to politicise issues related to the country's security.

    

    The government has accorded top priority to the safety and security of people of India, Rajnath said stressing that a befitting reply will be given to anyone who tries to disturb the country's peace and harmony.

    "Many incidents happened in this matter, which only we two-three people know. I cannot divulge those details but we did not let them infiltrate into our territory," he said. Rajnath appealed to the political parties not to politicise the issue.

    Rajnath said the armed forces are being equipped with the latest weapons and technology, and they are ready to deal with all future threats. Underlining the importance of achieving self-reliance in defence production to build a strong military, he said his ministry has undertaken a number of reforms to manufacture indigenous weapons.

    "Due to the measures taken by the government in the past a few years, India has leapfrogged to find a place among the top 25 defence exporters of the world. By the end of this decade, India will not only make defence equipment for itself but also fulfil needs of friendly foreign countries," he said. Rajnath said the BJP practises what it preaches as he unveiled a statue of a Rajput general of the Mughal era here.

    "It is said that there is a difference between what politicians say and do," Rajnath said unveiling the statue Veer Durgadas Rathore at Salvan Kalan village of Jodhpur on the Rajput general's 385th birth anniversary. "But the BJP does what it says. We get this inspiration from sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas Rathore," Rajnath said in his address.

    Praising the installation of the statue, Rajnath said Rathore stood for religious harmony. "We need to learn from him at a time when some powers are conspiring to widen the rift between Hindus and Muslims," he said.

    Earlier in the day, Rajnath was received by Union Jal Shakti Mantri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot and other BJP leaders at the airport here.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 08:42 pm
