Didi Chuxing suspends ride-sharing service after female passenger's murder

Moneycontrol News

Didi Chuxing, China's cab-hailing giant has suspended its ride-sharing service Didi Hitch, after police said a driver had raped and killed a woman passenger.

In a statement, the company said that the incident showed there were deficiencies in its procedures and that it would suspend its Hitch system for re-evaluation.

The company has also fired the head and vice president of Didi Hitch service.

A BBC report, citing police statement suggests that the incident took place at 13:00 local time in Wenzhou city, China.

A 20-year-old woman, whose body has been recovered, had messaged a friend for help after an hour of getting into the car and losing contact post that, the news report adds.

Zhong, the 27-year-old driver who has been detained, has confessed to the crime, the report adds.

According to the cab-hailing company, although Zhong had no previous criminal record, there had been a complaint against him earlier by a passenger of misbehaviour.

Previously, there had been a similar death of a 21-year-old flight attendant, who had availed the firm's service in Henan province, China.

China's transport ministry condemned Didi Chuxing for violating life and safety of passengers and has demanded prompt action to improve its services.

The ministry has claimed that Didi has not kept promises that it has made about its passenger safety, the report suggests. Police investigations have continued.

According to the report, the company has completed more than one billion journeys in the last three years. In 2016, Didi Chuxing had acquired rival Uber’s local business.