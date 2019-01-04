App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steady performers: 11 stocks that gave double-digit returns for 4 straight years

Aarti Industries, Bajaj Finance, Biocon and HDFC Bank, among others, feature in the list of 11 stocks that gave positive, double-digit return in the past four years in BSE 500 stocks list.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The year 2018 proved to be a tough one for Indian equities with the Sensex clocking minor gains of 6 percent as against 28 percent in 2017. The BSE 500 too posted 3 percent negative return versus a gain of 36 percent in  2017.

An analysis of the performance of BSE 500 companies between 2015 and 2018 suggests calendar 2018 was the worst. During the year, 76 percent of BSE 500 stocks closed with negative returns.

However, in the three years preceding 2018 (2015, 2016, and 2017), at least 55 percent stocks managed to give positive returns.

BSE 500 stocks analysis

related news

Interestingly, 11 stocks were able to post at least double-digit returns in each of the last four calendar years, that include the likes of Aarti Industries, Bajaj Finance, Biocon and HDFC Bank, among others.

BSE 500 stocks analysis consistent performers

First Published on Jan 4, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.