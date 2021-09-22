MARKET NEWS

DICGC to pay depositors of 21 insured banks placed under all inclusive directions

DICGC Act was amended to increase the deposit insurance from earlier Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) on September 21 announced it shall pay the depositors of the insured banks placed under the all-inclusive directions (AID) an amount equivalent to the deposits outstanding (up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh only) within a period of not exceeding 90 days, DICGC said in a release.

A total of 21 banks including PMC Bank have been placed under AID and the depositors of the insured bank will be getting funds under the deposit insurance scheme.

DICGC said that necessary instructions have been issued to the banks to submit the claims within 45 days after obtaining the willingness of depositors to claim deposit insurance.

DICGC will do the verification and settlement of the claims on submission done by the bank within the next 45 days (November 29, 2021).

These banks shall submit a claim list by October 15, 2021 and update the position as on November 29, 2021 (with principal and interest), DICGC said in the release.

The unpaid difference in amount of deposits up to eligible amount (as per final updated list submitted by banks by November 29, 2021) will be paid within 30 days of receipt (by December 29, 2021), DICGC said.
Tags: #Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation #DICGC
first published: Sep 22, 2021 11:19 am

