Diamond traders hit by Rupee risks amid Russia supply woes

Bloomberg
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Supplies from Russia to India have fallen 40% since April, leading to a knock-on slump in exports from the Asian nation.

Efforts by Indian diamond traders to secure more uncut product from Russia and allay an export slump in the world’s biggest polishing hub are being hampered by currency risks.

Supplies from Russia to India have fallen 40% since April, leading to a knock-on slump in exports from the Asian nation. Furthermore, not a single jeweler has utilized a special facility set up in July to allow the trade to be handled in rupees, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

“Nobody is willing to take the exchange risk and volatility,” the council’s chairman, Vipul Shah, said in an interview. “The Russians are not comfortable with the rupee invoicing as far as the gems and jewelry sector is concerned.”

With Russia’s Alrosa PJSC accounting for about a third of global rough-diamond supply, the $80 billion-a-year industry was thrown into turmoil last year as cutters, polishers and traders hunted for ways to keep buying from the nation even as their banks couldn’t or wouldn’t finance payments. But while some Indian companies have still been quietly buying from Russian miners, overall supply remains a challenge.

“The supply situation has not improved as no payments are going into Russia,” Shah said. “We are in constant dialog with the Russian government, the Indian government and Russian miners” to boost supplies of rough stones, he added.