DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) has paid total leasing fees of Rs 16,700 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) between 2006-07 and 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on November 28.

Since April 2006, GMR Group owns 64 per cent, AAI 26 per cent and Fraport AG owns 10 per cent of DIAL, which operates and manages the Delhi airport.