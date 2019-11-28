DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

Since April 2006, GMR Group owns 64 per cent, AAI 26 per cent and Fraport AG owns 10 per cent of DIAL, which operates and manages the Delhi airport.
Since April 2006, GMR Group owns 64 per cent, AAI 26 per cent and Fraport AG owns 10 per cent of DIAL, which operates and manages the Delhi airport.DIAL has to pay the AAI an annual fee at the rate of 45.99 per cent of projected revenue for each year, and therefore, it has paid Rs 16,700.11 crore to AAI during the period of 2006-07 to 2018-19, Puri said in written reply to a question.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 06:38 pm