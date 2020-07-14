App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diageo's new medical policy to cover LGBT+ employees; same-sex, live-in partners to get 'family' benefits

Diageo said it is expanding the definition of "family" under its policy to include "same sex" and "live in" partners.

Diageo, which owns United Spirits, said it will now extend medical coverage and leave benefits to all employees irrespective of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. The company has also expanded the definition of "family" under its policy to include "same-sex" and "live-in" partners.

The modified wellness policy will be effective from July 2020.

"The policy will provide medical coverage for gender confirmation procedures.  Similarly, surrogacy and fertility treatment medical benefits will be made available for all employees," Diageo said.

"Through the enhanced policy we are committed to providing a workplace that is equal and provides dignity and respect to all, and is reflective of our values and who we are," said Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and CEO, Diageo India.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Diageo

