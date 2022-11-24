 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhruva Space CEO says Hyderabad-made satellites are for the world; dedicates launch to amateur radio ecosystem

Aihik Sur
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

Dhruva Space CEO Sanjay Nekkanti stated that based on the results of the Thybolt mission on November 26, the company intends to launch full-fledged commercial operations in the future.

Sanjay Nekkanti, co-founder and CEO of Dhruva Space

When the satellites of the Hyderabad-based space tech startup Dhruva Space, Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2, are launched into space on November 26 by the Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C54, it will be CEO and co-founder Sanjay Nekkanti's way of giving back to the amateur radio ecosystem.

The 32-year-old has been a licenced amateur radio operator for over a decade, and the Thybolt satellites would carry payloads related to radio operations.

"All our co-founders are also amateur radio operators and we also have an amateur radio club within the company. So for us, since it all started with amateur radio, in a way, it is our way of giving back to the community," Nekkanti told Moneycontrol in an interview.

This mission will be non-commercial for Dhruva Space, but it will help validate the startup's satellite platform, which Thybolt 1 and 2 use. The satellites were built entirely in Hyderabad with the assistance of approximately 20 MSMEs.

The 10-year-old startup, co-founded by Nekkanti, Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Abhay Egoor, and Chaitanya Dora Supureddy, makes satellite infrastructure/platforms that can be launched from any rocket, equipped with any payload, and operated from ground stations anywhere in the world.

This launch comes on the heels of Skyroot Aerospace's landmark launch of its Vikram-S rocket, which made the start-up the first private player to launch a rocket into space.