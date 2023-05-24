Dhoni masterminds CSK’s 10th entry into IPL final

IPL CSK Dhoni

The Gujarat Titans, master chasers in the Indian Premier League, have been nipped in the bud by mastermind Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Before their Qualifier 1 match against the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on May 23, the defending champions chased down targets successfully 14 out of 17 times in their two years of participation.

Their inability to chase down an above-par target of 173 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium takes their failure while chasing to four in 18 attempts, though that does not eliminate the Titans from the race to the final.

The Titans have another go on May 26 against either the Lucknow Super Giants or the Mumbai Indians. CSK, by virtue of their 15-run victory, sealed their 10th entry into the IPL final in 14 seasons of their participation (they were suspended in 2016 and 2017 due to a spot-fixing controversy).

Retirement talk?

Whether the CSK captain likes it or not, this IPL has been all about Dhoni. Wherever he went outside Chennai, local supporters came out wearing yellow T-shirts to show their support for the man from Ranchi. It was understandable as this might be the last time Dhoni could be seen as a player.

But with Dhoni, one can never be sure. There may be assurances from the CSK management that Dhoni would return as a player next year. Unless we see it happen, we cannot be certain.

Just as there is always massive support for CSK wherever they play – even outside Chennai – one question to Dhoni at the post-match interviews this entire IPL was inevitable: whether Dhoni returns in CSK colours next year.

It was no different on May 23 and Dhoni’s reply to Harsha Bhogle was: “I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction is in December. Why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. I'll always be there for CSK, whether it's in playing form or sitting somewhere outside, I really don’t know. It takes a heavy toll. Have been out of home for four months now. It takes a lot but I have ample time to decide.”

Dhoni’s retirement from Test cricket came all of a sudden, in the middle of a series in Australia through an e-mail to the cricket board, which shocked the cricketing world in 2014-15. Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket came through an Instagram post on August 15, 2020: “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired,” he said in a post.

Expect something similar from Dhoni when he decides to stop playing once and for all. However, while he is in action, let’s experience the joy that Dhoni provides while masterminding the opposition’s downfall and as he attempts to join Rohit Sharma as the most successful IPL captain with five titles, should CSK win on May 28.

Dhoni has been a bowler’s captain. Youngsters thrive under his captaincy. To see Dhoni at the other end behind the wickets automatically gives bowlers that extra confidence to deliver. The initial success of spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the white-ball format for Team India is attributed to Dhoni. They were Dhoni’s wickets as much as Chahal’s and Yadav’s.

Dhoni is the people’s captain. He is known to keep his cool even in tense situations. The match against the Titans was yet another of those umpteen ones in which Dhoni did not get bogged down by the situation and the opposition. He knew that 172 was a winning total posted by his batsmen.

Dhoni’s opposite number Hardik Pandya said: “That’s the beauty of him (Dhoni). With his mind and the kind of bowlers he uses, he’ll make sure he adds 10 extra runs to the final score and make chasing difficult.”

Annoying and angry

And, his bowlers pay back with performances for the faith Dhoni has in them. Not to mention the CSK spin twins’ Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana combined miserly figures of 8-0-46-4 that applied the brakes on the Titans’ run chase in the middle overs.

Compare that with the Titan spinners, Afghans Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, going for a combined 8-0-66-2. The additional 20 runs that the CSK batsmen scored off the Titan spinners made a big difference as CSK’s victory margin was 15.

By his own admission, Dhoni said he could be an annoying captain. In the sense that he’d move the fielder almost after every ball by two or three feet to the left or right.

By his own admission, Dhoni showed his anger at his bowlers sending down wides aplenty and bowling too many no balls in the initial stages of the tournament, saying that his bowlers’ would be ‘playing under a new captain.’

The wides, though, have not reduced, especially from the Sri Lankan bowler with the Lasith Malinga-type action, Matheesha Pathirana.

But, the confidence that Dhoni has in Pathirana has been so immense that he has been his regular death bowler – along with the improved Tushar Deshpande – and the Sri Lankan has often taken wickets with his yorkers. Pathirana has thrived under Dhoni, picking up 16 of his 17 wickets this season in overs 16-20.

The CSK skipper can do anything to stick to his plans. Take for instance the last match, when Pathirana was off the field for nine minutes and could not have bowled immediately on his return. As Dhoni summoned Pathirana to bowl the 16th over, the umpires intervened to say Pathirana had to serve the exact number of minutes that he was away (nine minutes).

Dhoni bought time by talking to the umpires and holding up play till Pathirana became eligible to bowl. Dhoni’s plan was to use Pathirana for the 16th, 18th and 20th overs, and he did everything to stick to his plan.

Pathirana delivered the wickets of Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Shami to finish with 4-0-28-2. The figures would have looked better had Pathirana cut down on his wides.

Dhoni, 41, has been well served by some of the aging players in Ambati Rayudu (37 years), Moeen Ali (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (34) while he has one of the most-successful opening pairs of recent times – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, the right-left combination adding 1,134 runs in 21 innings at 54.00 in two seasons, 2022 and 2023, including 775 runs at 55.36 in the current season.

Titans struggle

The slowish pitch conditions in Chennai made the toss that Dhoni lost a good one to lose. As it turned out, the Titans struggled to stay ahead of the asking run rate and even David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, the trio who are usually unbeaten in the Titans’ successful chases, failed to put it across the CSK spinners.

The Titans’ hopes of seeking a second successive final entry in the first attempt rested on ‘prince’ Shubman Gill. The opener from Punjab scored two back-to-back centuries going into Qualifier 1 and even he struggled to connect cleanly.

As their Impact Player Vijay Shankar, who returned to batting form this IPL with some memorable knocks, said: “We could have chased better. We have won a lot of games chasing. This was a great learning for us. They bowled pretty well in the middle overs. We lost wickets at the wrong time. When you lose wickets and lose a game, things will look odd that we have changed. But we have played like this from the first game. It was a typical Chennai pitch. There was a bit of help for the spinners. When you start bowling into the wicket, it is not easy for the batters.”

Pandya, who has not bowled in the past four matches due to fitness issues with his back, said: “We made basic errors and that cost us the game. The kind of wicket it was playing and the kind of bowlers we have, we exactly went 15 runs above the score where we should have stopped them. We bowled a couple of soft balls in between and gave some runs that was exactly the difference between the two sides. We did not do the right things in the bowling department.”

Dhoni’s CSK pulled up their socks this season to bounce back from a ninth-place finish out of 10 teams last year to reach yet another final. The last time they finished penultimate in the points table (seventh out of eight teams) in 2020, they went on to win the title the following year. Will history repeat itself?