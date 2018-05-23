App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHL to top up commitments, to invest in 10,000 trucks

German logistics major DHL today announced additional investments on top of the already committed Euro 250 million, in a specially created trucking company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

German logistics major DHL today announced additional investments on top of the already committed Euro 250 million, in a specially created trucking company.

The company aims to have 3,500 trucks by 2020 and take it up to 10,000 in a decade, but declined to give details of the investments which would be ploughed-in.

"India is a focus market for us and we will be investing as much as needed," the chief executive for DHL Ecommerce in India, Malcolm Monteiro, told reporters.

The company's investment plan of Euro 250 million, which envisages creating facilities like warehousing, is going on track and the investment into the trucking company is over and beyond the announced plan, he explained.

related news

The company announced launch of an asset-heavy trucking company, DHL Smartrucking, promising to deliver on time and save costs using technological tools, better fleet of trucks and manning the cabin with two drivers.

The newly formed arm's chief executive Neeraj Bansal said it is necessary to go for the asset heavy model that relies on ownership of trucks in order to deliver the quality of the service.

When asked if the market is ready to pay the premium that it may charge, Monteiro replied in the affirmative and claimed that the value proposition will make the clients pay.

He gave the example of perishables, pointing to a company estimate, saying USD 8 billion worth of goods are damaged annually in India.

"Owning is crucial to defend the market positioning," H C Jurgen Gerdes, a member of its global board, said.

He said the company will take at least two months to decide on whether it should introduce the electric vehicle (EV) trucks into India, adding that at present, it is concentrating on the German and European market for this.

Monteiro said the company is targeting to widen its service network to cover all the 19,000 pin codes in the country by the end of the year.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.