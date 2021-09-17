MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DHL Express to hike prices in India by 6.9% on average next year

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, it said.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

DHL Express will hike its prices in India by 6.9 percent on an average from January 1, 2022, as part of its annual price revision exercise globally, the company said on Friday.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, it said.

These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves, the company stated. Even in times of global crisis, DHL continues to invest in people, infrastructure and processes, said R S Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India.

Even in times of global crisis, DHL continues to invest in people, infrastructure and processes, said R S Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India.

"The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools, to invest in facility and fleet expansion. This includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles as well as the expansion of our hubs and gateways to increase capacity as demand for the fastest possible cross-border shipping continues to grow, he said.

Close

Related stories

DHL is also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally, he said, adding these investments ensure that we are supporting our customers in every step of their journey.

According to DHL, depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

The adjustment also allows the company to further invest in its infrastructure network and strengthen the resilience against crises and provide the needed capacity growth due to rising customer demands, it said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #DHL Express
first published: Sep 17, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.